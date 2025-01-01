Vol. 30, no. 9 – September, 1983
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview61-62, 64, 66, 68-72, 142, 190, 192, 195-199Playboy Interview: The Sandinistas
- Interview67, 200, 202, 204Playboy Interview: Daniel Ortega
- Feature74, 76-78, 80, 206, 208Technodarlings
- Feature81-85, 184-185Wonder of the World
- Feature87-88, 90, 184Eye to Eye with Mr. T
- Feature96, 98, 160, 162, 164Armand in a Sea of Skin: a Sexual Memoir
- Pictorial101-106, 109-111Barbara Edwards, Miss September, 1983
- Feature114-115, 126, 166, 168, 170, 172No Trade
- Feature116-117, 178, 180-181Home Video-Take One!
- Interview119, 124, 182-18320 Questions: Randy Newman
- Feature125, 174, 176Financial Foreplay
- Feature127-130, 148, 150, 152, 154, 156, 158Playboy's Pigskin Preview
- Feature132-134, 136, 139-140, 188Girls of the Atlantic Coast Conference