Playboy Magazine
Vol. 30, no. 9 – September, 1983

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview61-62, 64, 66, 68-72, 142, 190, 192, 195-199
    Playboy Interview: The Sandinistas
  2. Interview67, 200, 202, 204
    Playboy Interview: Daniel Ortega
  3. Feature74, 76-78, 80, 206, 208
    Technodarlings
  4. Feature81-85, 184-185
    Wonder of the World
  5. Feature87-88, 90, 184
    Eye to Eye with Mr. T
  6. Feature96, 98, 160, 162, 164
    Armand in a Sea of Skin: a Sexual Memoir
  7. Pictorial101-106, 109-111
    Barbara Edwards, Miss September, 1983
  8. Feature114-115, 126, 166, 168, 170, 172
    No Trade
  9. Feature116-117, 178, 180-181
    Home Video-Take One!
  10. Interview119, 124, 182-183
    20 Questions: Randy Newman
  11. Feature125, 174, 176
    Financial Foreplay
  12. Feature127-130, 148, 150, 152, 154, 156, 158
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  13. Feature132-134, 136, 139-140, 188
    Girls of the Atlantic Coast Conference
The Playboy Masthead.
