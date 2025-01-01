Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 30, no. 10 – October, 1983

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature41-42
    AIDS: Journalism in a Plague Year
  2. Interview67-69, 72, 76-77, 84, 156, 158, 160, 162-164, 166
    Playboy Interview: Hill Street Blues
  3. Feature78-79, 81-82, 178, 181
    The Last Great Network Olympics
  4. Pictorial85-86, 88
    Brunette Ambition
  5. Feature90-92, 196, 198, 201, 203-204
    Quantrill and the Goldfish
  6. Pictorial93-97
    Playboy's Fall and Winter Fashion Forecast
  7. Feature98, 100, 102, 186, 188-193
    The Playboy Readers' Sex Survey part five
  8. Pictorial104, 106-110, 112, 114-115, 212
    Tracy Vaccaro, Miss October, 1983
  9. Feature118-119, 152-153
    The Spread A Sporting Man's Guide to College Football
  10. Pictorial120-121, 206, 208
    Pocket Rockets
  11. Feature122-124, 210, 212
    Fear of Interfacing
  12. Feature126, 176
    The Power of Darkness
  13. Pictorial128-129, 131-133
    Winners
  14. Interview135, 182, 184
    20 Questions: Joe Piscopo
  15. Feature136-138, 168, 170, 172, 174
    Rock and Roll: I Gave You the Best Years of My Life
  16. Pictorial140, 142, 145-146, 148
    Reds
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.