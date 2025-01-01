Vol. 30, no. 11 – November, 1983
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview69-70, 72-73, 76-79, 81, 84, 86Playboy Interview: Kenny Rogers
- Feature88-90, 104Sex in the Age of Negotiation
- Pictorial92-94, 97, 99-100, 228Women in White
- Feature103, 230, 232Heather Weather
- Feature106-108, 130, 202, 204, 206, 208, 211-212, 214, 216, 218-220, 222, 224, 226My Dinners with Andrey: A True Story of the Cold War
- Feature109, 184, 186Gentlemen, You May Smoke
- Feature110-111, 178, 181-182Computers: Where the Joys Are
- Pictorial113-115, 117, 119-120, 122-123, 188Veronica Gamba, Miss November, 1983
- Pictorial126-128Cold Flash!
- Interview133, 174, 17620 Questions: Bubba Smith
- Feature134-135, 138, 196, 198, 200-201Glory, Glory
- Feature139-141, 188, 190-192High-Voltage Racquetball
- Feature144-151, 153, 162, 164, 166, 168, 170, 172Sex in Cinema 1983
- Feature156-1581984 Playboy Music Poll