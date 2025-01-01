Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 30, no. 11 – November, 1983

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview69-70, 72-73, 76-79, 81, 84, 86
    Playboy Interview: Kenny Rogers
  2. Feature88-90, 104
    Sex in the Age of Negotiation
  3. Pictorial92-94, 97, 99-100, 228
    Women in White
  4. Feature103, 230, 232
    Heather Weather
  5. Feature106-108, 130, 202, 204, 206, 208, 211-212, 214, 216, 218-220, 222, 224, 226
    My Dinners with Andrey: A True Story of the Cold War
  6. Feature109, 184, 186
    Gentlemen, You May Smoke
  7. Feature110-111, 178, 181-182
    Computers: Where the Joys Are
  8. Pictorial113-115, 117, 119-120, 122-123, 188
    Veronica Gamba, Miss November, 1983
  9. Pictorial126-128
    Cold Flash!
  10. Interview133, 174, 176
    20 Questions: Bubba Smith
  11. Feature134-135, 138, 196, 198, 200-201
    Glory, Glory
  12. Feature139-141, 188, 190-192
    High-Voltage Racquetball
  13. Feature144-151, 153, 162, 164, 166, 168, 170, 172
    Sex in Cinema 1983
  14. Feature156-158
    1984 Playboy Music Poll
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.