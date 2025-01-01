Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 30, no. 12 – December, 1983

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview89-90, 94-95, 97-98, 102, 104-105, 107, 109, 111, 115-116
    Playboy Interview: Tom Selleck
  2. Feature118, 120, 330, 332
    The Desexing of America
  3. Feature122-126, 128, 134, 246, 248
    Notes of a Fallen Fan
  4. Fiction136-138, 240
    Devlin's Wake
  5. Feature140, 142, 154, 300, 302-304, 306, 308, 310
    The Curse of Lono
  6. Pictorial145, 147-148, 151-152, 318-319
    Joan Collins
  7. Fiction155, 162, 320-322
    Remnants
  8. Feature158-161
    Let's Party!
  9. Feature164, 286, 288, 290, 293-294, 296
    One Brief Shining Moment
  10. Pictorial167-170, 173-174, 176-177
    Terry Nihen, Miss December, 1983
  11. Feature187, 196, 282, 285
    Great Plays
  12. Pictorial189, 191, 193-194
    Flashdancers
  13. Fiction198-200, 206, 324, 326, 328
    Don't You Know there's a War On?
  14. Feature208-209, 272, 274-276, 278, 281
    A Personal Computer Christmas
  15. Pictorial211-214, 216-218, 220, 222
    Sex Stars of 1983
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.