Vol. 30, no. 12 – December, 1983
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview89-90, 94-95, 97-98, 102, 104-105, 107, 109, 111, 115-116Playboy Interview: Tom Selleck
- Feature118, 120, 330, 332The Desexing of America
- Feature122-126, 128, 134, 246, 248Notes of a Fallen Fan
- Fiction136-138, 240Devlin's Wake
- Feature140, 142, 154, 300, 302-304, 306, 308, 310The Curse of Lono
- Pictorial145, 147-148, 151-152, 318-319Joan Collins
- Fiction155, 162, 320-322Remnants
- Feature158-161Let's Party!
- Feature164, 286, 288, 290, 293-294, 296One Brief Shining Moment
- Pictorial167-170, 173-174, 176-177Terry Nihen, Miss December, 1983
- Feature187, 196, 282, 285Great Plays
- Pictorial189, 191, 193-194Flashdancers
- Fiction198-200, 206, 324, 326, 328Don't You Know there's a War On?
- Feature208-209, 272, 274-276, 278, 281A Personal Computer Christmas
- Pictorial211-214, 216-218, 220, 222Sex Stars of 1983