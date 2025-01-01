Playboy Magazine
Vol. 31, no. 1 – January, 1984

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature12-13
    Address_Copyright_Credit
  2. Interview83-84, 87-90, 92-94, 96, 276, 280, 282, 284, 286
    Playboy Interview: Dan Rather
  3. Feature98, 102, 136, 258, 260, 263-264
    The Trail of Your Blood on the Snow
  4. Pictorial104-107, 109-112, 114, 116
    30 Memorable Years
  5. Feature118-121, 242
    Remembering Tennesee
  6. Pictorial122-125
    Provocative Period Pieces
  7. Feature126-127, 129
    Playboy Magic for the Holidays
  8. Feature130, 272, 274
    The Idea Killers
  9. Pictorial132-135
    The Today Show
  10. Feature139, 141, 143-144, 225
    The Great 30th Anniversary Playmate Search
  11. Pictorial146, 148, 150, 152, 154-155, 236
    Penny Baker, Miss January, 1984, 30th Anniversary Playmate
  12. Feature158-160, 164, 238, 240
    The Toynbee Convector
  13. Pictorial171-172, 175-176, 254
    Star 80
  14. Feature180-183, 206, 264, 266, 268-270
    Dare to Be...Wrong
  15. Feature184, 186, 244, 246, 248, 251
    Shadowboxer
  16. Pictorial187-188
    The Last Nude Photo of Marilyn Monroe
  17. Feature190, 194, 210, 230, 232, 234
    What I've Learned About Being a Man
  18. Feature192-193, 286, 288
    Cocktail Construction
  19. Pictorial195, 197, 199-202, 204
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  20. Feature211-212, 216, 218, 220, 222
    What Fathers Know Best
  21. Feature214-215
    A Guide for Prospective Husbands
The Playboy Masthead.
