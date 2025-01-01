Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 31, no. 3 – March, 1984

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview55-56, 60-63, 66-68, 70
    Playboy Interview: Moses Malone
  2. Feature73-74, 84, 174
    The Manly Arts
  3. Pictorial76, 78, 80, 82
    Big & Beautiful
  4. Feature86-89, 175-178, 180, 182-184, 186-188, 190
    The Betrayal of John Lennon
  5. Feature90, 194-195
    The Great Popcorn Explosion
  6. Feature92, 112, 192-193
    Sam Shepard, American Original
  7. Pictorial94-97, 99, 101-102, 104-105, 136
    Dona Speir, Miss March, 1984
  8. Pictorial109-110
    Rainwear Steeles the Show
  9. Feature114, 116, 120, 140, 142, 144, 146
    The 16th Summer of Daq Jaddarra
  10. Feature121, 130, 132, 134
    Quarterly Reports: Going for Brokers
  11. Pictorial122, 124, 127-128, 136
    Playing Doctor
  12. Feature150, 152, 168-172
    The Return of the Sexy Car
