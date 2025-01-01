Vol. 31, no. 3 – March, 1984
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview55-56, 60-63, 66-68, 70Playboy Interview: Moses Malone
- Feature73-74, 84, 174The Manly Arts
- Pictorial76, 78, 80, 82Big & Beautiful
- Feature86-89, 175-178, 180, 182-184, 186-188, 190The Betrayal of John Lennon
- Feature90, 194-195The Great Popcorn Explosion
- Feature92, 112, 192-193Sam Shepard, American Original
- Pictorial94-97, 99, 101-102, 104-105, 136Dona Speir, Miss March, 1984
- Pictorial109-110Rainwear Steeles the Show
- Feature114, 116, 120, 140, 142, 144, 146The 16th Summer of Daq Jaddarra
- Feature121, 130, 132, 134Quarterly Reports: Going for Brokers
- Pictorial122, 124, 127-128, 136Playing Doctor
- Feature150, 152, 168-172The Return of the Sexy Car