Playboy Magazine
Vol. 31, no. 4 – April, 1984

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview61-64, 68, 70-72, 74, 76
    Playboy Interview: Joan Collins
  2. Feature78-80, 90, 182
    The Method vs. The Fast Ball
  3. Pictorial83-86
    Mistress
  4. Feature93-94, 184, 186, 188
    Frigid Women
  5. Feature95, 176, 179-180
    Bar Smarts
  6. Feature104, 190, 192, 194, 197-198
    The Violence that Finds Us
  7. Pictorial106, 108-110, 113-114, 116-117
    Lesa Ann Pedriana, Miss April, 1984
  8. Feature120, 126, 212, 214, 216, 218, 220
    The Devil and Doodazzle Dakins
  9. Feature122-125
    Johnny, We Hardly Know You
  10. Interview129, 148
    20 Questions: Martin Mull
  11. Feature130-132, 200, 202, 204, 206, 209-210
    The Mind of A New Machine
  12. Pictorial133-134, 137-138, 141-142
    Playmates Forever Part Two
  13. Pictorial154, 156, 158
    Tailored
  14. Pictorial161-162
    Active
  15. Feature165-166, 175
    King of the Hill
