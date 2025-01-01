Vol. 31, no. 4 – April, 1984
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview61-64, 68, 70-72, 74, 76Playboy Interview: Joan Collins
- Feature78-80, 90, 182The Method vs. The Fast Ball
- Pictorial83-86Mistress
- Feature93-94, 184, 186, 188Frigid Women
- Feature95, 176, 179-180Bar Smarts
- Feature104, 190, 192, 194, 197-198The Violence that Finds Us
- Pictorial106, 108-110, 113-114, 116-117Lesa Ann Pedriana, Miss April, 1984
- Feature120, 126, 212, 214, 216, 218, 220The Devil and Doodazzle Dakins
- Feature122-125Johnny, We Hardly Know You
- Interview129, 14820 Questions: Martin Mull
- Feature130-132, 200, 202, 204, 206, 209-210The Mind of A New Machine
- Pictorial133-134, 137-138, 141-142Playmates Forever Part Two
- Pictorial154, 156, 158Tailored
- Pictorial161-162Active
- Feature165-166, 175King of the Hill