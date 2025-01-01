Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 31, no. 5 – May, 1984

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature83-88, 90, 189-190, 192-194, 196-199, 202, 204, 206, 208, 210
    Young Kennedys
  2. Pictorial91-92, 94
    The Thriller of It All
  3. Feature96, 98, 176, 178, 180, 182, 186, 188
    The Witches of Eastwick
  4. Pictorial106, 108-110, 112-114, 116-117
    Patty Duffek, Miss May, 1984
  5. Feature120, 124, 170, 172, 174
    The Big-League Point of View
  6. Pictorial125-127
    Row, Row, Row, Your Butt
  7. Pictorial130-132, 134, 136, 138, 140, 214, 216
    Hello, Young Lovers
  8. Feature145-149
    The Year in Movies
