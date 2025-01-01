Vol. 31, no. 6 – June, 1984
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature63-65Viewpoint Why Reagan's "Star Wars" Plan Won't Work
- Interview67-68, 72-74, 78, 80-81, 134, 188-190Playboy Interview: Jesse Jackson
- Feature82-84, 124, 152, 156, 158, 160, 162, 164, 166My Life in Pinstripes
- Pictorial86-87, 89-90Emmanuelle IV
- Feature92-94, 168, 170, 172-174, 176The Affair
- Pictorial97-98Dressed for the Quest
- Feature101, 192, 194, 196-197, 200-201Skank or Die
- Feature102-104, 120, 202, 204, 207-208Critics Choice the 25 Greatest Restaurants in America
- Pictorial107-109, 111-112, 114, 116-117Tricia Lange, Miss June, 1984
- Feature125, 210, 214, 216Quarterly Reports: The Best Investment Books ever Written
- Feature126-129, 218Grand Prix de Monaco: Gentlemen, Start Your Libidos
- Interview130-131, 178, 180, 18220 Questions: Siskel and Ebert
- Pictorial137-138, 141-142, 144, 147, 218Barbara Edwards, Playmate of the Year, 1984