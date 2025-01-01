Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 31, no. 6 – June, 1984

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature63-65
    Viewpoint Why Reagan's "Star Wars" Plan Won't Work
  2. Interview67-68, 72-74, 78, 80-81, 134, 188-190
    Playboy Interview: Jesse Jackson
  3. Feature82-84, 124, 152, 156, 158, 160, 162, 164, 166
    My Life in Pinstripes
  4. Pictorial86-87, 89-90
    Emmanuelle IV
  5. Feature92-94, 168, 170, 172-174, 176
    The Affair
  6. Pictorial97-98
    Dressed for the Quest
  7. Feature101, 192, 194, 196-197, 200-201
    Skank or Die
  8. Feature102-104, 120, 202, 204, 207-208
    Critics Choice the 25 Greatest Restaurants in America
  9. Pictorial107-109, 111-112, 114, 116-117
    Tricia Lange, Miss June, 1984
  10. Feature125, 210, 214, 216
    Quarterly Reports: The Best Investment Books ever Written
  11. Feature126-129, 218
    Grand Prix de Monaco: Gentlemen, Start Your Libidos
  12. Interview130-131, 178, 180, 182
    20 Questions: Siskel and Ebert
  13. Pictorial137-138, 141-142, 144, 147, 218
    Barbara Edwards, Playmate of the Year, 1984
