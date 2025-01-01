Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 31, no. 8 – August, 1984

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview57-60, 64, 66, 68, 70, 72
    Playboy Interview: Bobby Knight
  2. Feature75-76, 147-151
    Money, Sex and the American Couple
  3. Feature76, 144, 146
    The Dow Jones Emotionals
  4. Pictorial78-80
    $ucce$$ $torie$
  5. Feature83-84, 94, 142-143
    1994 A Prediction
  6. Feature86, 90
    Long, Tall Coolers
  7. Fiction88
    The Time Exchange
  8. Pictorial96, 98-99, 101-102, 104, 106-107
    Suzi Scott, Miss August, 1984
  9. Feature110, 126, 152-156
    By the Dawn's Early Light
  10. 20Q113, 157-158
    20 Questions: Kurt Russell
  11. Feature114, 116, 120, 196, 198, 200-201
    Playboy's Pro Football Preview
  12. Feature119, 194-195
    Snap Decisions
  13. Feature166-168, 186-189
    Track and Field
  14. Feature171, 191-193
    Swimming and Diving
The Playboy Masthead.
