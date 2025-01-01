Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 31, no. 9 – September, 1984

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview61-62, 64, 66-70, 72-75
    Playboy Interview: Shirley Mac Laine
  2. Feature76, 78, 80, 88, 174-176, 178, 180
    Julius Caesar and the Werewolf
  3. Feature82-83, 85-86, 182
    Cult Queen
  4. Feature90, 92, 96, 170, 172
    Frigid Men
  5. Feature97, 144, 166-168
    Bulk-Rate Riches
  6. Pictorial99-104, 106, 108-109
    Kimberly Evenson, Miss September, 1984
  7. Feature112-114, 148, 194-196, 198-200, 202
    Cocaine a Special Report
  8. Feature115-118, 120, 187-193
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  9. Feature121-126, 186
    Beautiful Screamers
  10. Feature127, 129-130, 183-184
    Presidential Pursuit
  11. Pictorial132, 134-140
    Girls of the Big Ten
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.