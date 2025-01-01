Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 31, no. 10 – October, 1984

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview73-74, 76, 78, 80-82, 84, 86, 88
    Playboy Interview: David Letterman
  2. Feature91-92, 100, 220-222, 224
    When Real Men Meet Real Women
  3. Pictorial94-95, 97-99, 226, 228
    The Girls from Brazil
  4. Fiction102, 154, 156, 158-160
    A Gift of the Gods
  5. Feature108, 134, 206, 209-210, 212, 215-216, 218
    The Education of Reggie Smith
  6. Pictorial110, 112-114, 117-118, 120-121
    Deborah Nicolle Johnson, Miss October, 1984
  7. Feature124-125, 204
    Señorita Margarita! Encore!!
  8. Interview127, 196, 201-202
    20 Questions: Jack La Lanne
  9. Feature128, 194-195
    A Good Story
  10. Feature130-133
    Stuck on Memphis
  11. Feature137, 186, 188, 190, 193
    In Praise of Frozen Food
  12. Feature138-143, 145-146, 148, 152
    Babes of Broadway
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.