Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 31, no. 12 – December, 1984

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature118, 123-124, 242, 244-246, 248, 250, 252, 254
    The Sicilian
  2. Pictorial126, 129-130, 133-134, 256
    Suzanne Take Two
  3. Feature136-138, 142, 283-284, 286, 288, 290
    Tourist Trade
  4. Feature140, 282
    The Claus that Refreshes
  5. Feature148-149, 194, 294, 296, 298, 300
    While the Democrats Slept
  6. Pictorial151-153, 155, 157-158, 160-161
    Karen Velez, Miss December, 1984
  7. Feature164-166, 178, 302-304
    And All Through the House
  8. Feature167-170, 275-278, 280
    Playboy's College Basketball Preview
  9. Feature174-175, 240-241
    I'm Sick of Celebrities
  10. Feature175, 238-239
    Well, Excuuuuuse Us!
  11. Feature179, 270, 272
    Deal Me In
  12. Feature180-183, 258, 260-262, 265-266, 268
    Citizen Hughes
  13. Pictorial186-188, 191-192
    Sweet Nothings
  14. Feature199-202, 281
    The Robots are Coming...You Rang, Master?
  15. Feature204-211, 213-214, 218
    Sex Stars of 1984
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.