Vol. 31, no. 12 – December, 1984
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature118, 123-124, 242, 244-246, 248, 250, 252, 254The Sicilian
- Pictorial126, 129-130, 133-134, 256Suzanne Take Two
- Feature136-138, 142, 283-284, 286, 288, 290Tourist Trade
- Feature140, 282The Claus that Refreshes
- Feature148-149, 194, 294, 296, 298, 300While the Democrats Slept
- Pictorial151-153, 155, 157-158, 160-161Karen Velez, Miss December, 1984
- Feature164-166, 178, 302-304And All Through the House
- Feature167-170, 275-278, 280Playboy's College Basketball Preview
- Feature174-175, 240-241I'm Sick of Celebrities
- Feature175, 238-239Well, Excuuuuuse Us!
- Feature179, 270, 272Deal Me In
- Feature180-183, 258, 260-262, 265-266, 268Citizen Hughes
- Pictorial186-188, 191-192Sweet Nothings
- Feature199-202, 281The Robots are Coming...You Rang, Master?
- Feature204-211, 213-214, 218Sex Stars of 1984