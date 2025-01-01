Playboy Magazine
Vol. 32, no. 1 – January, 1985

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview79-80, 84, 86, 92-93, 95-96, 98, 101, 116
    Playboy Interview: Goldie Hawn
  2. Feature102, 104, 228, 230
    Redefining Smart
  3. Pictorial107-109, 111-114
    The Girls of Rock 'n' Roll
  4. Feature118-120, 246, 248
    Fathers, Sons, Blood
  5. Feature125, 127-128, 233-234, 236
    Wholesome Blues
  6. Feature130, 206, 249-252, 254-256, 259
    You Must Remember This
  7. Pictorial132-135
    The Spirit of '85
  8. Feature136-138, 260, 262, 264
    The Women and Dogs in My Life
  9. Feature141, 238, 240, 242, 244
    The Joys of Success
  10. Feature156-157, 198, 266, 268, 270
    Freaks and the American Ideal of Manhood
  11. Interview159, 286-287
    20 Questions: Diane Lane
  12. Feature160, 186, 274, 276-280, 282-284
    Glitz
  13. Pictorial162-167
    Playboy's Bloopers, Boners and F** K-Ups
  14. Feature168-170, 272-273
    One For His Lordship, And One For The Road!
  15. Feature172-173, 175-176
    Patrick Nagel
  16. Pictorial187, 189-192, 194-196
    Playboy's Playmate Review
The Playboy Masthead.
