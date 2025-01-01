Playboy Magazine
Vol. 32, no. 2 – February, 1985

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview53-54, 56, 58, 62, 74, 178, 180, 182-184, 186, 188
    Playboy Interview: Steven Jobs
  2. Feature64-66, 68, 82, 166, 168-170, 173-174, 176
    Easy in the Islands
  3. Pictorial69-70, 72-73
    Paper Dolls
  4. Fiction76-77
    The Saved
  5. Feature84-86, 118, 156, 158
    Distant Replay
  6. Feature87, 150
    Power Snifters
  7. Feature89, 126, 153-154
    The Fine Art of Cocksurety
  8. Pictorial90-94, 97-98, 100-101
    Cherie Witter, Miss February,1985
  9. Feature104, 106, 138, 140, 144-146, 148
    Excavations
  10. Pictorial112-117
    The Year in Sex
  11. Interview121, 162, 164
    20 Questions: Brian De Palma
