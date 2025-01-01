Vol. 32, no. 2 – February, 1985
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview53-54, 56, 58, 62, 74, 178, 180, 182-184, 186, 188Playboy Interview: Steven Jobs
- Feature64-66, 68, 82, 166, 168-170, 173-174, 176Easy in the Islands
- Pictorial69-70, 72-73Paper Dolls
- Fiction76-77The Saved
- Feature84-86, 118, 156, 158Distant Replay
- Feature87, 150Power Snifters
- Feature89, 126, 153-154The Fine Art of Cocksurety
- Pictorial90-94, 97-98, 100-101Cherie Witter, Miss February,1985
- Feature104, 106, 138, 140, 144-146, 148Excavations
- Pictorial112-117The Year in Sex
- Interview121, 162, 16420 Questions: Brian De Palma