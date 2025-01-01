Playboy Magazine
Vol. 32, no. 4 – April, 1985

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview63-64, 68, 70, 72-73, 76-77, 80-81
    Playboy Interview: Wayne Gretzky
  2. Feature82, 84, 120, 203-204, 206-207
    "Café Flesh" and Me
  3. Pictorial87-90
    Rock Video Gets Hot
  4. Feature93, 148, 190, 192, 195-196
    Even Charles Atlas Dies
  5. Feature95-96, 198
    White Magic
  6. Feature98, 200-202
    Support Our Boys in Nicaragua
  7. Pictorial100, 102-105, 108, 110-111, 208
    Cindy Brooks, Miss April, 1985
  8. Pictorial116-119
    Let 'em Rip!
  9. 20Q123, 186, 188
    20 Questions: Joel Hyatt
  10. Feature124-126, 136, 152, 176, 178, 180-182, 184-185
    What I Learned at Sea
