Vol. 32, no. 4 – April, 1985
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview63-64, 68, 70, 72-73, 76-77, 80-81Playboy Interview: Wayne Gretzky
- Feature82, 84, 120, 203-204, 206-207"Café Flesh" and Me
- Pictorial87-90Rock Video Gets Hot
- Feature93, 148, 190, 192, 195-196Even Charles Atlas Dies
- Feature95-96, 198White Magic
- Feature98, 200-202Support Our Boys in Nicaragua
- Pictorial100, 102-105, 108, 110-111, 208Cindy Brooks, Miss April, 1985
- Pictorial116-119Let 'em Rip!
- 20Q123, 186, 18820 Questions: Joel Hyatt
- Feature124-126, 136, 152, 176, 178, 180-182, 184-185What I Learned at Sea