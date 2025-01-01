Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 32, no. 5 – May, 1985

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview69-70, 72, 76, 80, 148, 160-161, 163
    Playboy Interview: Boy George
  2. Feature82-84, 86, 189-190, 193-194
    Campus Sex and the Playboy Advisor's Traveling Road Show
  3. Pictorial87-90
    Vanity Rare
  4. Feature92, 96, 164, 166, 168-169, 171
    More than the Sum of his Parts
  5. Feature98-99, 204, 206-208, 210-211
    Rookie
  6. Pictorial101-103, 105-106, 108, 110-111, 196
    Kathy Shower, Miss May, 1985
  7. Feature114-115, 120, 172, 174, 176, 178, 180, 182, 184
    The Fall of Saigon
  8. Pictorial116-119
    International Hot Lines
  9. Feature123, 128, 197-199
    Scoring
  10. Feature124-127
    The Year in Movies
  11. Pictorial130-133, 135-136, 141, 202
    Karen Velez, Playmate of the Year, 1985
  12. Interview147, 187-188
    20 Questions: Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns
  13. Feature150, 156
    Just the Two of You
  14. Feature152, 158
    A Piece of the Action
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.