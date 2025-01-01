Vol. 32, no. 6 – June, 1985
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview75-77, 80, 84-86, 134, 138, 210, 213Playboy Interview: Sparky Anderson
- Feature88, 90, 128, 191-192, 194, 197-199The Secret Life of Laurence Lorence
- Interview92, 94, 97, 99, 152, 204-206Prize Pulitzer
- Feature101, 106, 173-174, 176-178, 181-182Symbiont
- Pictorial103-104Pool Hustling
- Pictorial109, 111-114, 116, 118-119Devin Renee de Vasquez, Miss June, 1985
- Feature122, 124, 207, 209The Rat-Race Diet
- Feature129-130, 186How to Live With Another Person
- Feature132, 222Make Mine a Martini
- Feature135-137, 184-185More Taste, Less Overacting
- Feature140, 142-144, 146, 149-150, 209The Lens of Love
- Feature153, 158, 214, 217-218, 220Quarterly Reports Systems
- 20Q157, 200, 20220 Questions: Tom Watson
- Feature160-162, 172The Hottest Ticket in Town