Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 32, no. 6 – June, 1985

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview75-77, 80, 84-86, 134, 138, 210, 213
    Playboy Interview: Sparky Anderson
  2. Feature88, 90, 128, 191-192, 194, 197-199
    The Secret Life of Laurence Lorence
  3. Interview92, 94, 97, 99, 152, 204-206
    Prize Pulitzer
  4. Feature101, 106, 173-174, 176-178, 181-182
    Symbiont
  5. Pictorial103-104
    Pool Hustling
  6. Pictorial109, 111-114, 116, 118-119
    Devin Renee de Vasquez, Miss June, 1985
  7. Feature122, 124, 207, 209
    The Rat-Race Diet
  8. Feature129-130, 186
    How to Live With Another Person
  9. Feature132, 222
    Make Mine a Martini
  10. Feature135-137, 184-185
    More Taste, Less Overacting
  11. Feature140, 142-144, 146, 149-150, 209
    The Lens of Love
  12. Feature153, 158, 214, 217-218, 220
    Quarterly Reports Systems
  13. 20Q157, 200, 202
    20 Questions: Tom Watson
  14. Feature160-162, 172
    The Hottest Ticket in Town
The Playboy Masthead.
