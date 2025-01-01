Playboy Magazine
Vol. 32, no. 7 – July, 1985

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Reader Q&A53-54
    The Playboy Advisor
  2. Interview67-69, 71, 74, 76-77, 80-82, 160, 162, 165
    Playboy Interview: Rob Reiner
  3. Interview70
    Playboy Chat: Carl Reiner
  4. Feature84, 86, 190, 192, 195
    Who's In Charge Here?
  5. Pictorial88-90, 92, 208
    Amazing Grace
  6. Feature94-96, 156, 186, 188-189
    Heirs of the Perisphere
  7. Feature100-101, 184-185
    Breathe Deep
  8. Pictorial103-104, 106-107, 112-113
    Hope Marie Carlton, Miss July, 1985
  9. Feature116, 122, 172, 174, 176-178, 180, 182
    American Hero
  10. Feature120, 196-197
    The Summertime Brews
  11. Feature125, 148, 166, 168, 170
    The VCR Ate My Brain
  12. Feature126, 128, 142, 198, 200, 202, 204
    Volleyball Gods
  13. Interview147, 207
    20 Questions: Jamie Lee Curtis
  14. Feature152-155
    Gi Jo
