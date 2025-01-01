Playboy Magazine
Vol. 32, no. 8 – August, 1985

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview59-61, 64, 66-68, 71-72, 74, 178, 181, 183, 185, 187
    Playboy Interview: Fidel Castro
  2. Feature76, 78, 80, 190-192, 194
    Hot Secrets
  3. Pictorial81, 83, 85, 176
    The Punch in Judy
  4. Feature87, 132, 158-160, 163-164, 166, 168
    The Clowns
  5. Pictorial95, 97-98, 100, 102, 105, 178
    Fair Cher
  6. Feature108-110, 141-142, 144, 146, 148, 150-154, 156
    Good Enough to Dream
  7. Feature112, 188
    K.C. At the Bat
  8. Feature116-120, 176-177
    Two by Four
  9. Pictorial123, 125, 127, 130
    To Bed a Thief
  10. Interview135-136, 138
    20 Questions: Ron Howard
The Playboy Masthead.
