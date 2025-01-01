Vol. 32, no. 9 – September, 1985
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview65-67, 70-72, 74, 178-180, 182Playboy Interview: John Huston
- Feature77-78, 114, 170, 172, 174I'm Dick Felder!
- Feature86-88, 132, 161-168Cops
- Pictorial89, 91-93Back to Campus
- Feature94-95, 190, 192, 194, 196The Moral Superiority of (a)Men (b)Women
- Pictorial97-98, 100, 106-107Venice Kong, Miss September, 1985
- Feature110, 186-187Revenge of the Quiet Man
- Feature113, 184Health Kicks
- Feature116Point of View
- Pictorial118, 122, 127, 131Madonna
- Feature133, 156, 158-160Quarterly Reports: Systems II: the Sequel
- Feature135-136, 139, 152, 154, 156Playboy's Pro Football Preview
- Interview141, 175-17720 Questions: Billy Crystal
- Feature142, 144, 151Back to Campus '85
- Feature146-148, 151Risky Business