Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 32, no. 9 – September, 1985

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview65-67, 70-72, 74, 178-180, 182
    Playboy Interview: John Huston
  2. Feature77-78, 114, 170, 172, 174
    I'm Dick Felder!
  3. Feature86-88, 132, 161-168
    Cops
  4. Pictorial89, 91-93
    Back to Campus
  5. Feature94-95, 190, 192, 194, 196
    The Moral Superiority of (a)Men (b)Women
  6. Pictorial97-98, 100, 106-107
    Venice Kong, Miss September, 1985
  7. Feature110, 186-187
    Revenge of the Quiet Man
  8. Feature113, 184
    Health Kicks
  9. Feature116
    Point of View
  10. Pictorial118, 122, 127, 131
    Madonna
  11. Feature133, 156, 158-160
    Quarterly Reports: Systems II: the Sequel
  12. Feature135-136, 139, 152, 154, 156
    Playboy's Pro Football Preview
  13. Interview141, 175-177
    20 Questions: Billy Crystal
  14. Feature142, 144, 151
    Back to Campus '85
  15. Feature146-148, 151
    Risky Business
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.