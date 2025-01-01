Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 32, no. 10 – October, 1985

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview69-70, 72-75, 77-78, 80, 140, 164
    Playboy Interview: John de Lorean
  2. Feature86-88, 90, 92, 94
    Hall of Mirrors
  3. Fiction108, 116, 134, 230-232, 234, 239-240, 242
    Children of Light
  4. Pictorial120-122, 124, 127-130, 206
    Cynthia Brimhall, Miss October, 1985
  5. Pictorial136, 138-139
    Classic Investments
  6. Interview143, 162
    20 Questions: Rosanna Arquette
  7. Feature151, 153-154, 157-158, 160
    Girls of the Pac 10
  8. Pictorial172, 175-176, 178
    Born in the U.S.A
  9. Pictorial245
    Habitat
  10. Pictorial246-247
    Environment
  11. Pictorial248-249
    Potpourri
  12. Pictorial250-251
    Grapevine
The Playboy Masthead.
