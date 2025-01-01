Vol. 32, no. 10 – October, 1985
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview69-70, 72-75, 77-78, 80, 140, 164Playboy Interview: John de Lorean
- Feature86-88, 90, 92, 94Hall of Mirrors
- Fiction108, 116, 134, 230-232, 234, 239-240, 242Children of Light
- Pictorial120-122, 124, 127-130, 206Cynthia Brimhall, Miss October, 1985
- Pictorial136, 138-139Classic Investments
- Interview143, 16220 Questions: Rosanna Arquette
- Feature151, 153-154, 157-158, 160Girls of the Pac 10
- Pictorial172, 175-176, 178Born in the U.S.A
- Pictorial245Habitat
- Pictorial246-247Environment
- Pictorial248-249Potpourri
- Pictorial250-251Grapevine