Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 32, no. 12 – December, 1985

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview79-80, 82-86, 91-93, 96
    Playboy Interview: Bill Cosby
  2. Pictorial102-106
    Like Father, Like Son
  3. Feature108, 111-112, 239, 243, 245, 247, 249-250
    Why Drug Enforcement Doesn't Work
  4. Pictorial115-116, 118, 121-122
    Barely There
  5. Feature124, 261, 263-265
    Tough
  6. Pictorial140-142, 144-145, 147-150, 207
    Carol Ficatier, Miss December, 1985
  7. Feature154, 227, 229-231, 233
    Christmas Fantasy
  8. Pictorial156-157
    Provocative Period Pieces
  9. Feature158, 251, 254-255
    Christmas in the Air
  10. Feature173, 190-191, 279, 281
    Sexual Passages
  11. Interview175, 273, 275
    20 Questions: Huey Lewis
  12. Feature176-177, 213-215, 217, 219, 221, 226
    Hitch your Spaceship to a Star
  13. Pictorial178-186, 269, 271
    Sex Stars of 1985
  14. Feature192, 257, 260
    Quarterly Reports You Really Should Read the Prospectus--Really
  15. Feature195-196, 198, 205-206
    Playboy Guide: Future Tech
  16. Feature199-200
    Hold on, It's Comin'
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.