Playboy Magazine
Vol. 33, no. 1 – January, 1986

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview73-74, 76, 78, 80-81, 83-84, 86, 88
    Playboy Interview: Dr. Ruth Westheimer
  2. Feature90, 92, 100, 196
    Miss Forbes's Summer of Happiness
  3. Feature96, 98, 242, 244
    Cold Schnapps
  4. Feature103-104, 116, 236-237, 239-240, 242
    While Lenin Slept
  5. Feature118-120, 224, 226, 228, 230, 232
    Reagan and the Revival of Racism
  6. Feature124, 126, 212, 214-216, 218, 220-222
    Killer
  7. Feature129, 198-200
    The Loveliness of the Long-Distance Runner
  8. Feature131, 201-204, 206, 208-210
    Everybody and His Brother
  9. Pictorial133, 135-136, 138, 140-142, 224
    Sherry Arnett, Miss January, 1986
  10. Feature147-148, 188-190, 192
    The Last Closet
  11. Feature149-152, 246-248, 250-253
    Playboy's College Basketball Preview
  12. Feature155, 197-198
    The Universal Karmic Clearinghouse
  13. Feature157, 159-160, 162-163
    Beauty and the Beasts
  14. Feature166, 254-255
    What's the Deal with Food?
  15. Interview169, 233-234, 236
    20 Questions: Jay Leno
  16. Feature170-173
    The Year in Money
  17. Pictorial174, 176, 178-179, 181-184
    Playboy's Playmate Review
The Playboy Masthead.
