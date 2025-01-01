Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 33, no. 2 – February, 1986

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview53-56, 58, 157-158, 160-162
    Playboy Interview: Michael Douglas
  2. Feature60-62, 175-177
    What Women Talk About When They Talk About Men
  3. Pictorial65-66, 69, 71
    Lips
  4. Feature75, 82, 139-140
    John Mellencamp, Daddy's Boy
  5. Fiction76-77
    Your Most Profound Skin
  6. Pictorial79-80
    By Water's Light
  7. Feature84, 148, 150
    Winter Whiskeys
  8. Pictorial87-88, 90, 94-96, 174
    Julie McCollough, Miss February, 1986
  9. Feature100, 164-170
    Fire Zone Emerald
  10. Pictorial102-105
    Success Story
  11. Feature106, 150-156
    Another Side of Rape
  12. Interview109, 144, 146
    20 Questions: Anthony Pellicano
  13. Feature111-113, 172-174
    Scientific Principles of the Party Tape
  14. Feature114-115, 126, 134-135, 138
    The American Way of Revenge
  15. Pictorial116-119, 121-124
    Women of Alaska
  16. Pictorial128-133
    The Year in Sex
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.