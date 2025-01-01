Vol. 33, no. 2 – February, 1986
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview53-56, 58, 157-158, 160-162Playboy Interview: Michael Douglas
- Feature60-62, 175-177What Women Talk About When They Talk About Men
- Pictorial65-66, 69, 71Lips
- Feature75, 82, 139-140John Mellencamp, Daddy's Boy
- Fiction76-77Your Most Profound Skin
- Pictorial79-80By Water's Light
- Feature84, 148, 150Winter Whiskeys
- Pictorial87-88, 90, 94-96, 174Julie McCollough, Miss February, 1986
- Feature100, 164-170Fire Zone Emerald
- Pictorial102-105Success Story
- Feature106, 150-156Another Side of Rape
- Interview109, 144, 14620 Questions: Anthony Pellicano
- Feature111-113, 172-174Scientific Principles of the Party Tape
- Feature114-115, 126, 134-135, 138The American Way of Revenge
- Pictorial116-119, 121-124Women of Alaska
- Pictorial128-133The Year in Sex