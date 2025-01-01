Vol. 33, no. 3 – March, 1986
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview63-64, 66-67, 70-71, 128, 130Playboy Interview: Sally Field
- Feature72-74, 142-143, 146, 148The Devil is Real
- Pictorial76, 78, 80, 83-84, 158-159Viva Venezia
- Feature87-88, 178, 180, 182Seriously, Now, a Jock for President?
- Feature92, 170, 172-173, 175-176Young Men Old Money
- Pictorial94-96, 99, 102-104Kim Morris, Miss March, 1986
- Feature108-109, 120, 122, 166, 168Executioner
- 20Q111, 18420 Questions: David Byrne
- Feature112, 154-157The Lock Up Book
- Feature114-116, 152Our Bunny Valentine
- Feature131, 162-164Playing for Money
- Pictorial133, 135-141, 160Radio Visions