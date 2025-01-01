Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 33, no. 3 – March, 1986

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview63-64, 66-67, 70-71, 128, 130
    Playboy Interview: Sally Field
  2. Feature72-74, 142-143, 146, 148
    The Devil is Real
  3. Pictorial76, 78, 80, 83-84, 158-159
    Viva Venezia
  4. Feature87-88, 178, 180, 182
    Seriously, Now, a Jock for President?
  5. Feature92, 170, 172-173, 175-176
    Young Men Old Money
  6. Pictorial94-96, 99, 102-104
    Kim Morris, Miss March, 1986
  7. Feature108-109, 120, 122, 166, 168
    Executioner
  8. 20Q111, 184
    20 Questions: David Byrne
  9. Feature112, 154-157
    The Lock Up Book
  10. Feature114-116, 152
    Our Bunny Valentine
  11. Feature131, 162-164
    Playing for Money
  12. Pictorial133, 135-141, 160
    Radio Visions
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.