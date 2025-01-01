Playboy Magazine


Vol. 33, no. 4 – April, 1986

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview65-66, 70, 72, 74, 76, 180-188
    Playboy Interview: Jeffrey MacDonald
  2. Feature78, 80, 194-200, 202, 206-207
    And so It Goes My Adventures in Television
  3. Pictorial82-83, 85-87
    Range Riders
  4. Feature88, 91, 130, 148, 150, 152-154, 156
    The Rock 'n' Roll Heart of Robert Jarvik
  5. Pictorial92, 94, 97-98
    The Lady in Black
  6. Feature102, 166, 168-170, 172, 174
    The Middle Man
  7. Pictorial104-106, 109, 112-114, 194
    Teri Weigel, Miss April, 1986
  8. Feature119, 190, 192-193
    Stallone Vs. Springsteen
  9. Feature120, 177-178
    Pasta!
  10. Pictorial132-141, 144
    Best Sellers
