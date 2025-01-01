Playboy Magazine
Vol. 33, no. 5 – May, 1986

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview63-67, 70-72, 74-76
    Playboy Interview: Kathleen Turner
  2. Feature79-80, 82, 89, 184, 188
    Laugh Clone Laugh
  3. Feature90, 92, 95-96
    It's Magic
  4. Feature99, 154, 156, 158, 160, 162
    A Today Kind of Marriage
  5. Feature100, 175-176
    Sunday Morning Coming Down
  6. Feature102-103, 177-178, 180-182
    While the Summit Slept
  7. Pictorial105-106, 109, 112-114
    Christine Richters, Miss May, 1986
  8. Feature119, 164, 166, 168, 172-173
    Midnight at the Oasis
  9. Interview121, 190, 192
    20 Questions: Kim Basinger
  10. Feature123-124, 140, 145, 194, 199-200, 202
    What They Don't Teach You About Harvard Business School
  11. Pictorial130, 132-133, 135-136
    Fire Siren
  12. Pictorial140, 143
    The Playboy Gallery
