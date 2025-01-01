Vol. 33, no. 5 – May, 1986
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview63-67, 70-72, 74-76Playboy Interview: Kathleen Turner
- Feature79-80, 82, 89, 184, 188Laugh Clone Laugh
- Feature90, 92, 95-96It's Magic
- Feature99, 154, 156, 158, 160, 162A Today Kind of Marriage
- Feature100, 175-176Sunday Morning Coming Down
- Feature102-103, 177-178, 180-182While the Summit Slept
- Pictorial105-106, 109, 112-114Christine Richters, Miss May, 1986
- Feature119, 164, 166, 168, 172-173Midnight at the Oasis
- Interview121, 190, 19220 Questions: Kim Basinger
- Feature123-124, 140, 145, 194, 199-200, 202What They Don't Teach You About Harvard Business School
- Pictorial130, 132-133, 135-136Fire Siren
- Pictorial140, 143The Playboy Gallery