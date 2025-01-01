Vol. 33, no. 6 – June, 1986
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature56-57, 185Aids Update: Myths and Realities
- Interview59-62, 64, 66-67, 69-70, 72Playboy Interview: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
- Feature74-76, 148, 150-151, 154, 157-158Horse Laugh
- Pictorial79-80, 83-84The Prime Time of Linda Evans
- Feature87, 128, 188, 190-193Romping Down to Rio with the Rich and Famous Robin Leach!
- Feature89, 91, 162-165The Rising Fun
- Pictorial92, 95-96, 100-102Rebecca Ferratti, Miss June, 1986
- Feature106, 108, 197-198, 200-201, 203Smack in the Middle of a Low-Intensity Conflict
- Feature109, 166, 169-172, 174The Bottom Line on Lawyers
- Pictorial111-112, 114-115Fast Getaway
- Feature116, 160What They (Damn It!) Have Learned About Us That We Never Wanted Them to Know
- Pictorial118-120, 125, 160Kathy Shower, Playmate of the Year, 1986
- Interview135, 204, 20620 Questions: Al Unser, Sr. and Jr.
- Feature136, 138, 176-178, 180Ultimate Pleasures
- Feature139-145The Electronic Frontier