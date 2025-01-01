Playboy Magazine
Vol. 33, no. 6 – June, 1986

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature56-57, 185
    Aids Update: Myths and Realities
  2. Interview59-62, 64, 66-67, 69-70, 72
    Playboy Interview: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
  3. Feature74-76, 148, 150-151, 154, 157-158
    Horse Laugh
  4. Pictorial79-80, 83-84
    The Prime Time of Linda Evans
  5. Feature87, 128, 188, 190-193
    Romping Down to Rio with the Rich and Famous Robin Leach!
  6. Feature89, 91, 162-165
    The Rising Fun
  7. Pictorial92, 95-96, 100-102
    Rebecca Ferratti, Miss June, 1986
  8. Feature106, 108, 197-198, 200-201, 203
    Smack in the Middle of a Low-Intensity Conflict
  9. Feature109, 166, 169-172, 174
    The Bottom Line on Lawyers
  10. Pictorial111-112, 114-115
    Fast Getaway
  11. Feature116, 160
    What They (Damn It!) Have Learned About Us That We Never Wanted Them to Know
  12. Pictorial118-120, 125, 160
    Kathy Shower, Playmate of the Year, 1986
  13. Interview135, 204, 206
    20 Questions: Al Unser, Sr. and Jr.
  14. Feature136, 138, 176-178, 180
    Ultimate Pleasures
  15. Feature139-145
    The Electronic Frontier
