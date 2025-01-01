Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 33, no. 7 – July, 1986

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview65, 68-76, 78-79, 81-82
    Playboy Interview: Arthur C. Clarke
  2. Feature85-86, 96, 182, 184-185
    Finnegan's Waikiki
  3. Feature88-89, 91-92, 94
    Henry's Venus
  4. Feature101, 101, 158-162
    Fidelity Wars!
  5. Feature102-103, 124, 145, 172, 174, 176-177
    Tick...Tick...Tick....
  6. Pictorial105-106, 108, 112-114, 162
    Lynne Austin, Miss July, 1986
  7. Feature118-119, 140, 166, 168-169, 171
    From Club Sandwich to Club Paradise
  8. 20Q121, 186-187
    20 Questions: Tom Cruise
  9. Feature123, 178
    Smooth Move to Coolers
  10. Feature126, 194
    The Bottom Line on Exercise
  11. Feature129, 131, 133-134, 137, 180
    Carrie Leigh
  12. Feature146-148, 150, 188, 190, 192
    Ultimate Pleasures
  13. Feature151-152, 154, 156
    Pirelli's Hot Dates
