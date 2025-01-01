Vol. 33, no. 8 – August, 1986
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview59-63, 67-68, 70, 159-160Playboy Interview: Jackie Gleason
- Feature72, 167-172, 174-177Inside The Meese Commission
- Feature74-76, 78, 80, 155Dream Boats
- Pictorial82-84, 87-88Brigitte
- Feature92-93, 162, 164-165The Gospel According to Tom Peters
- Feature94, 139-140Travel Tips of the Rich & Famous
- Feature96, 146, 148-151An Element of Surprise
- Pictorial98, 100, 103, 106-108Ava Fabian, Miss August, 1986
- Feature112, 134, 152-154The Spanish Inquisition
- Interview115, 14220 Questions: Sigourney Weaver
- Feature116-117, 120, 157-158Roger Maltbie Makes the Cut
- Pictorial124-126, 130, 132, 156Reincarnation