Playboy Magazine
Vol. 33, no. 8 – August, 1986

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview59-63, 67-68, 70, 159-160
    Playboy Interview: Jackie Gleason
  2. Feature72, 167-172, 174-177
    Inside The Meese Commission
  3. Feature74-76, 78, 80, 155
    Dream Boats
  4. Pictorial82-84, 87-88
    Brigitte
  5. Feature92-93, 162, 164-165
    The Gospel According to Tom Peters
  6. Feature94, 139-140
    Travel Tips of the Rich & Famous
  7. Feature96, 146, 148-151
    An Element of Surprise
  8. Pictorial98, 100, 103, 106-108
    Ava Fabian, Miss August, 1986
  9. Feature112, 134, 152-154
    The Spanish Inquisition
  10. Interview115, 142
    20 Questions: Sigourney Weaver
  11. Feature116-117, 120, 157-158
    Roger Maltbie Makes the Cut
  12. Pictorial124-126, 130, 132, 156
    Reincarnation
