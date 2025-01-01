Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 33, no. 9 – September, 1986

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview51-52, 54, 56-60, 65, 68
    Playboy Interview: Carl Bernstein
  2. Feature70-72
    The VCR Date
  3. Pictorial78, 81, 83, 85
    Belle of the Ball Club
  4. Feature86, 132, 137-138, 173, 175-176, 178-180
    Prizzi's Family
  5. Pictorial88-92
    Back to Campus
  6. Feature95-96, 170-172
    Why they Love us in the Philippines
  7. Pictorial98, 100, 103-106
    Desert Flower
  8. 20Q113, 168-169
    20 Questions: Gregory Hines
  9. Feature114, 150-152, 157
    Hush Puppies
  10. Feature117, 164-166
    Wines to Bank On
  11. Feature119-120, 158, 160, 162
    Playboy's Pro Football Preview
  12. Pictorial122-126, 128, 131
    Farmers' Daughters
  13. Feature139-142, 144, 146
    Quarterly Reports: Spreads
