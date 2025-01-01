Vol. 33, no. 9 – September, 1986
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview51-52, 54, 56-60, 65, 68Playboy Interview: Carl Bernstein
- Feature70-72The VCR Date
- Pictorial78, 81, 83, 85Belle of the Ball Club
- Feature86, 132, 137-138, 173, 175-176, 178-180Prizzi's Family
- Pictorial88-92Back to Campus
- Feature95-96, 170-172Why they Love us in the Philippines
- Pictorial98, 100, 103-106Desert Flower
- 20Q113, 168-16920 Questions: Gregory Hines
- Feature114, 150-152, 157Hush Puppies
- Feature117, 164-166Wines to Bank On
- Feature119-120, 158, 160, 162Playboy's Pro Football Preview
- Pictorial122-126, 128, 131Farmers' Daughters
- Feature139-142, 144, 146Quarterly Reports: Spreads