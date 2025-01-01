Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 33, no. 10 – October, 1986

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview59-61, 64-66, 178, 180
    Playboy Interview: Phil Collins
  2. Feature69-70, 87
    Politically Correct Sex
  3. Pictorial72, 74, 76, 182, 184
    "Oh, Wendy O.!"
  4. Feature78-80, 92, 97, 166, 168-169
    Night Vision
  5. Feature81-86
    USSR Today
  6. Feature88, 90-91, 182
    Driving in the 4th Dimension
  7. Feature98-100, 122, 156, 161
    The Terror Next Time
  8. Pictorial102-104, 107-110
    Katherine Hushaw, Miss October, 1986
  9. Pictorial114-116, 118, 121
    Return of the Gentleman
  10. Pictorial126, 129-130, 133-134, 170
    Women of the Ivy League Revisited
  11. Feature136, 138-142, 185-186, 188, 190, 192-193
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  12. Feature146-149, 176-177
    Best of the House
  13. Interview151, 153, 156
    20 Questions: Jim McMahon
