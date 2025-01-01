Vol. 33, no. 10 – October, 1986
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview59-61, 64-66, 178, 180Playboy Interview: Phil Collins
- Feature69-70, 87Politically Correct Sex
- Pictorial72, 74, 76, 182, 184"Oh, Wendy O.!"
- Feature78-80, 92, 97, 166, 168-169Night Vision
- Feature81-86USSR Today
- Feature88, 90-91, 182Driving in the 4th Dimension
- Feature98-100, 122, 156, 161The Terror Next Time
- Pictorial102-104, 107-110Katherine Hushaw, Miss October, 1986
- Pictorial114-116, 118, 121Return of the Gentleman
- Pictorial126, 129-130, 133-134, 170Women of the Ivy League Revisited
- Feature136, 138-142, 185-186, 188, 190, 192-193Playboy's Pigskin Preview
- Feature146-149, 176-177Best of the House
- Interview151, 153, 15620 Questions: Jim McMahon