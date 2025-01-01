Vol. 33, no. 11 – November, 1986
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature74-77Dudes
- Pictorial86-87, 89, 91Revvin' Devin
- Feature94, 100, 150, 154-157The Professional Soldier
- Feature97, 99, 167, 169-170Winning the Skin Game
- Pictorial103, 105-110Donna Edmondson, Miss November, 1986
- 20Q115, 160, 16220 Questions: David Horowitz
- Feature117-118, 163-165Ordinary People
- Feature125-126, 178, 180, 182, 184, 186, 188, 190Climbers
- Feature128-130, 132-134, 136, 141, 171-172, 175Sex in Cinema 1986
- Feature142-145, 176, 178N.F.L. '86 The Ones to Watch
- Pictorial148, 190, 192"Foreign Body's" Beauty