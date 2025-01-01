Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 33, no. 11 – November, 1986

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature74-77
    Dudes
  2. Pictorial86-87, 89, 91
    Revvin' Devin
  3. Feature94, 100, 150, 154-157
    The Professional Soldier
  4. Feature97, 99, 167, 169-170
    Winning the Skin Game
  5. Pictorial103, 105-110
    Donna Edmondson, Miss November, 1986
  6. 20Q115, 160, 162
    20 Questions: David Horowitz
  7. Feature117-118, 163-165
    Ordinary People
  8. Feature125-126, 178, 180, 182, 184, 186, 188, 190
    Climbers
  9. Feature128-130, 132-134, 136, 141, 171-172, 175
    Sex in Cinema 1986
  10. Feature142-145, 176, 178
    N.F.L. '86 The Ones to Watch
  11. Pictorial148, 190, 192
    "Foreign Body's" Beauty
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.