Playboy Magazine
Vol. 33, no. 12 – December, 1986

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview67-69, 73-74, 76-78, 80-82
    Playboy Interview: Bryant Gumbel
  2. Feature94, 96, 238-241
    Partners
  3. Pictorial99-100, 103-104
    Gorgeous Girls
  4. Feature107-108, 115, 214-216, 218, 222, 224
    Blindsight
  5. Feature117, 227-228, 230, 233-236
    Haiti After Baby Doc
  6. Pictorial118-120, 123, 125, 127
    Women of 7-Eleven
  7. Feature128, 212-213
    Earth Station Charley
  8. Feature131, 184, 196-199
    Rock Brats
  9. Pictorial133-134, 137-140
    Laurie Carr, Miss December, 1986
  10. Feature145, 173, 200-202, 205-206, 208, 210-211
    Bandits
  11. Feature152-154, 188-190
    Beating Wall Street
  12. Feature158-168, 250
    Sex Stars of 1986
  13. Feature174-175, 242, 247-248
    Courting Disaster
  14. Pictorial179-180, 182
    Simply Beastly
  15. Interview187
    20 Questions: Koko
