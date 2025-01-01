Playboy Magazine
Vol. 34, no. 1 – January, 1987

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview61-62, 64, 67, 70-72, 76, 87
    Playboy interview: Don Johnson
  2. Feature78, 80, 82
    To Crush the Serpent
  3. Pictorial88-91, 93-94
    The Best
  4. Feature96, 98, 190, 192
    Randy Newman's • Guide to Life •
  5. Pictorial100-103, 105-106, 224-225
    Marilyn
  6. Feature109, 182, 216-218, 220, 222
    Questions
  7. Feature110-114, 203-204, 206-208, 210
    Flacks
  8. Pictorial128-131
    The New Man
  9. Feature132, 134, 167, 198-200, 202
    The Bookseller
  10. Pictorial135, 137-138, 188, 190
    Meet Missy, Republican Porn Star!
  11. Feature140-142, 196
    Beautiful Husbands
  12. Feature143-146, 226, 228, 230, 232-234, 236
    College Playboy's Basketball Preview
  13. Pictorial149-150, 152, 154
    Jane Seymour, Enchantress
  14. Feature156-157, 213-214
    Compensation
  15. Interview159-160
    20 Questions: Max Headroom
  16. Pictorial161-166
    Max, Have We Got A Girl For You!
  17. Feature168-169, 211-212
    Winter Driving Smarts
  18. Pictorial170, 173-176, 178-180
    Playboy's Playmate Review
The Playboy Masthead.
