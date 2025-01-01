Playboy Magazine
Vol. 34, no. 3 – March, 1987

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview57-60, 62-65, 68, 70, 158-159
    Playboy Interview: Lionel Richie
  2. Feature72-76
    The Crisis Crisis
  3. Feature78-79, 81-82, 84
    The Adventures of a Small-Town Sleuth
  4. Feature86, 88-90, 144, 146-147
    The Decline and Fall of Okker* Chic
  5. Feature93, 150
    BMW 325i Convertible
  6. Feature94, 100, 124, 152, 154-155, 157
    Herpes and the Chaplain
  7. Pictorial97-98
    Shorts Story
  8. Pictorial102, 104, 107, 110-112
    Marina Baker, Miss March, 1987
  9. Pictorial116-118, 120
    Jungle Fever
  10. Fiction122-123
    Getting Enough
  11. Feature125-127, 160-164, 166, 168
    The 25 Best Restaurants in America
  12. Interview129, 169
    20 Questions: Bob Vila
  13. Pictorial130-132, 134, 150
    Janet Jones
  14. Feature138-140, 142-143
    Of Bucks and Boats
