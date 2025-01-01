Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 34, no. 4 – April, 1987

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview57-60, 65-66, 68, 143-145
    Playboy Interview: Louis Rukeyser
  2. Interview64-65
    Author! Author! Congressman Richard A. Gephardt
  3. Feature70, 72, 82, 165-170
    The Sellout of CBS News
  4. Pictorial75-80
    Jean Dreams
  5. Feature84-85, 162-164
    They Fight by Night
  6. Pictorial86, 88, 91, 93
    Dress to Impress
  7. Feature94, 159-161
    Intentional Pass
  8. Feature96-97, 134, 154-156, 158
    Playing Soldier
  9. Feature98-99, 172-173
    Night Moves
  10. Pictorial100, 102-103, 106-108, 154
    Anna Clark, Miss April, 1987
  11. Feature112-113, 122, 148, 150
    The Little Blue Pill
  12. Feature114, 151
    Tin-Can Galley
  13. Feature124-125, 152-153
    Quarterly Reports: Real Deals
  14. Pictorial126, 128, 131-132
    Here Comes Casanova
  15. Interview137-139
    20 Questions: Rae Dawn Chong
