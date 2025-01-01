Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 34, no. 5 – May, 1987

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview63-64, 73, 76, 78, 80-81, 83-84, 88, 90
    Playboy Interview: Prince Norodom Sihanouk
  2. Feature93-94, 104, 106, 162, 164
    Texasville
  3. Pictorial96-102
    Diary of a Hollywood Starlet
  4. Feature107-108, 176, 178, 181
    The Year in Movies: A Welcome Return to Style
  5. Feature109, 176
    Another Kind of Hero
  6. Feature110, 112
    Studio Wars
  7. Pictorial114, 116, 118
    Fast and Easy
  8. Interview121, 184-185
    20 Questions: Barbara Hershey
  9. Pictorial122, 125-130
    Kym Paige, Miss May, 1987
  10. Feature134-137, 186, 188
    The Bachelor's Home Companion
  11. Feature138, 140, 152, 154, 172-173
    Sixty Seconds over Tripoli
  12. Pictorial142-143, 145-148, 151, 174, 176
    Vanna
  13. Feature157-160, 190, 192, 194-195, 197-198, 202, 204, 206
    Addiction and Rehabilitation
  14. Feature166-170
    Cars '87: The Best
