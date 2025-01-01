Playboy Magazine
Vol. 34, no. 6 – June, 1987

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview57-58, 62-64, 158-161
    Playboy Interview: Whoopi Goldberg
  2. Feature66-68, 147-153
    The Pardoner's Tale
  3. Fiction76, 78
    The Egret
  4. Feature80-81, 83-84, 87
    Jenilee
  5. Feature88-90, 138-141
    Home Shopping
  6. Feature89-90, 92, 130, 142, 144, 146
    Financial Evangelists
  7. Feature91
    Raising the Tube Stakes
  8. Pictorial96, 99-101, 103-104
    Sandy Greenberg, Miss June, 1987
  9. Pictorial120, 122-123, 127-128
    Donna Edmondson, Playmate of the Year, 1987
  10. 20Q133-135
    20 Questions: Michael J. Fox
