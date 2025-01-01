Vol. 34, no. 6 – June, 1987
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview57-58, 62-64, 158-161Playboy Interview: Whoopi Goldberg
- Feature66-68, 147-153The Pardoner's Tale
- Fiction76, 78The Egret
- Feature80-81, 83-84, 87Jenilee
- Feature88-90, 138-141Home Shopping
- Feature89-90, 92, 130, 142, 144, 146Financial Evangelists
- Feature91Raising the Tube Stakes
- Pictorial96, 99-101, 103-104Sandy Greenberg, Miss June, 1987
- Pictorial120, 122-123, 127-128Donna Edmondson, Playmate of the Year, 1987
- 20Q133-13520 Questions: Michael J. Fox