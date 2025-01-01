Playboy Magazine
Vol. 34, no. 7 – July, 1987

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview59-60, 64-70, 158-160
    Playboy Interview: Wade Boggs
  2. Feature72-74, 161-167
    The Godfather Walks
  3. Pictorial76-78, 81-82
    Meet Ellen Stohl
  4. Feature84, 146-149
    Little Richard Happy at Last?
  5. Pictorial86-88
    A Formal Proposal
  6. Feature90, 92, 136, 170-177
    Night Life in the Age of AIDS
  7. Feature92-94, 168, 170
    A Calm Look at AIDS
  8. Pictorial95-97
    For Your Eyes and Ears Only
  9. Feature98, 100, 153-154, 156-157
    The Weather's Fine
  10. Feature116-134
    Beach Ball!
  11. Interview139-140
    20 Questions: Garry Shandling
  12. Feature142-145
    Quarterly Reports Making A (Gasp!) Budget
