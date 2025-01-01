Vol. 34, no. 7 – July, 1987
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview59-60, 64-70, 158-160Playboy Interview: Wade Boggs
- Feature72-74, 161-167The Godfather Walks
- Pictorial76-78, 81-82Meet Ellen Stohl
- Feature84, 146-149Little Richard Happy at Last?
- Pictorial86-88A Formal Proposal
- Feature90, 92, 136, 170-177Night Life in the Age of AIDS
- Feature92-94, 168, 170A Calm Look at AIDS
- Pictorial95-97For Your Eyes and Ears Only
- Feature98, 100, 153-154, 156-157The Weather's Fine
- Feature116-134Beach Ball!
- Interview139-14020 Questions: Garry Shandling
- Feature142-145Quarterly Reports Making A (Gasp!) Budget