Playboy Magazine


Vol. 34, no. 8 – August, 1987

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature60-62
    Radio Free America
  2. Interview67-73, 76-77
    Playboy Interview: Imelda and Ferdinand Marcos
  3. Feature79-80, 152, 154, 156, 158, 160
    Gambling in America
  4. Feature82, 142, 144
    Paulina
  5. Feature89, 132, 145-146
    Pitcher Perfect
  6. Feature97, 120, 147-151
    Sen Yen Babbo & The Heavenly Host
  7. Pictorial99-102, 104-106
    Sharry Konopski, Miss August, 1987
  8. Feature111, 165-166
    Paradise Frost
  9. Feature113-114, 139
    Comebacks
  10. Feature118, 164-165
    The Art of Urban Cycling
  11. Pictorial122-124, 127-130
    Women of Florida
  12. 20Q135-138
    20 Questions: David Lee Roth
