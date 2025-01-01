Vol. 34, no. 8 – August, 1987
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature60-62Radio Free America
- Interview67-73, 76-77Playboy Interview: Imelda and Ferdinand Marcos
- Feature79-80, 152, 154, 156, 158, 160Gambling in America
- Feature82, 142, 144Paulina
- Feature89, 132, 145-146Pitcher Perfect
- Feature97, 120, 147-151Sen Yen Babbo & The Heavenly Host
- Pictorial99-102, 104-106Sharry Konopski, Miss August, 1987
- Feature111, 165-166Paradise Frost
- Feature113-114, 139Comebacks
- Feature118, 164-165The Art of Urban Cycling
- Pictorial122-124, 127-130Women of Florida
- 20Q135-13820 Questions: David Lee Roth