Vol. 34, no. 9 – September, 1987
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview55-56, 61-62, 66-67, 70-71, 74Playboy Interview: John Sculley
- Feature76, 78, 158, 160Spy Wars
- Feature78-79, 161-162, 164Now hear this
- Pictorial81-84Back to Campus
- Feature87, 96, 101, 156-157The Dirty Little Secret That's Bon Jovi
- Pictorial88-95Helmut Newton's Playmates
- Feature97-100The Great American Sexy Scandal 1987 Quiz
- Feature102, 104, 164-166, 168, 170The Rules of attraction
- Feature106, 109, 111-114On the Move
- Feature119-120, 146, 148, 150, 152Playboy's Pro Football Forecast
- Feature122, 172, 174-176Hair Apparent
- Feature124, 128, 178-179Driving in the Real World
- 20Q127, 177-17820 Questions: Penn and Teller
- Feature130-13325 Years of James Bond
- Pictorial139-140, 142, 144-145, 172D'Abo