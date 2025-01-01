Playboy Magazine


Vol. 34, no. 9 – September, 1987

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview55-56, 61-62, 66-67, 70-71, 74
    Playboy Interview: John Sculley
  2. Feature76, 78, 158, 160
    Spy Wars
  3. Feature78-79, 161-162, 164
    Now hear this
  4. Pictorial81-84
    Back to Campus
  5. Feature87, 96, 101, 156-157
    The Dirty Little Secret That's Bon Jovi
  6. Pictorial88-95
    Helmut Newton's Playmates
  7. Feature97-100
    The Great American Sexy Scandal 1987 Quiz
  8. Feature102, 104, 164-166, 168, 170
    The Rules of attraction
  9. Feature106, 109, 111-114
    On the Move
  10. Feature119-120, 146, 148, 150, 152
    Playboy's Pro Football Forecast
  11. Feature122, 172, 174-176
    Hair Apparent
  12. Feature124, 128, 178-179
    Driving in the Real World
  13. 20Q127, 177-178
    20 Questions: Penn and Teller
  14. Feature130-133
    25 Years of James Bond
  15. Pictorial139-140, 142, 144-145, 172
    D'Abo
