Playboy Magazine
Vol. 34, no. 10 – October, 1987

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature56-57, 60
    Where the Candidates Stand on AIDS
  2. Interview65-66, 71, 74, 76, 78-82, 84, 86-87, 89
    Playboy Interview: General Richard Secord
  3. Feature91-92, 156-159
    Korea, Inc.
  4. Feature94-96, 98
    Oh, Donna!
  5. Feature100, 163-167
    Honeymoon for One
  6. Feature108, 110-111, 146, 170-173
    In Love With Rachel
  7. Feature113-114, 116-118, 120
    Fine Brandi
  8. Feature125-128, 153
    Charity Hic
  9. Feature129-132, 174-178, 180-185
    Playboy's Pigskin Preview
  10. Pictorial135-144
    Women of the Top 10 Party Colleges
  11. Interview149, 168-169
    20 Questions: Bob Uecker
  12. Feature150-151, 162
    Behind the Counter
