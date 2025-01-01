Vol. 34, no. 11 – November, 1987
Contents for this Issue:
- Feature41Passing Fancies
- Feature43Highway 1967 Revisited
- Feature45Et Tu, Cynthia?
- Interview61-62, 66-68, 71, 73-76, 79-80, 130Playboy Interview: Daniel Ortega
- Pictorial93-94, 97, 100Jessica, On Her Own Terms'
- Feature103, 106, 172-176, 178Meat And Money At Football Camp
- Fiction105, 170Glimmer, Glimmer
- Pictorial109-110, 112-116Winning Streak
- Feature120, 122, 164Best of the Browns
- Feature124, 126, 128Cold Weather Classics
- Feature133, 16220 Questions Kelly McGillis
- Feature134-146, 166-168Sex in Cinema
- Feature160Knock Out Punch
- Feature161Queen High