Playboy Magazine


Vol. 34, no. 11 – November, 1987

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Feature41
    Passing Fancies
  2. Feature43
    Highway 1967 Revisited
  3. Feature45
    Et Tu, Cynthia?
  4. Interview61-62, 66-68, 71, 73-76, 79-80, 130
    Playboy Interview: Daniel Ortega
  5. Pictorial93-94, 97, 100
    Jessica, On Her Own Terms'
  6. Feature103, 106, 172-176, 178
    Meat And Money At Football Camp
  7. Fiction105, 170
    Glimmer, Glimmer
  8. Pictorial109-110, 112-116
    Winning Streak
  9. Feature120, 122, 164
    Best of the Browns
  10. Feature124, 126, 128
    Cold Weather Classics
  11. Feature133, 162
    20 Questions Kelly McGillis
  12. Feature134-146, 166-168
    Sex in Cinema
  13. Feature160
    Knock Out Punch
  14. Feature161
    Queen High
