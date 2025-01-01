Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 35, no. 1 – January, 1988

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview57-58, 62-66, 68, 70, 72, 74
    Playboy Interview: Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Feature76, 78, 205-213
    The Surgeon
  3. Pictorial80, 82, 85-86
    Kim
  4. Feature88, 185-190
    Part One: Good Riddance
  5. Feature91-92, 190, 192-195
    Part Two: Hail the Light
  6. Feature94-101
    The Best
  7. Fiction102, 104-105, 170, 172
    Krazy Kat
  8. Pictorial111-112, 116-118
    Kimberly Conrad, Miss January, 1988
  9. Feature123, 175-176
    The Curse
  10. Feature125-128, 196, 198-204
    Playboy's College Basketball Preview
  11. Feature131-132, 135-136
    The (Hurrah!) Return of the Miniskirt
  12. Feature138, 177-180
    Panic in the Sheets
  13. Pictorial140-143
    Provocative Period Pieces
  14. Interview145, 173-174
    20 Questions: Susan Dey
  15. Feature146-147, 182, 184
    Quarterly Reports: Russki Business
  16. Pictorial150, 153, 155, 157-158, 160
    Playboy's Playmate Review
  17. Feature162, 164, 166-167
    Ten-Point Spread
