Playboy Magazine
Unlock

Vol. 35, no. 2 – February, 1988

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview53-55, 58-63, 65, 112
    Playboy Interview: Oliver Stone
  2. Feature66, 68, 145
    An Ancient Affair
  3. Pictorial70, 73-74, 78
    Those Brash and British Page 3 Girls
  4. Feature81-82, 162-165
    Waiting for the Night Flight
  5. Pictorial83-87
    Designing Women
  6. Feature90-91, 140, 142-144
    In Search of Primitive Man
  7. Pictorial93-94, 97-100
    Kari Kennell, Miss February, 1988
  8. Feature105, 148-150, 152, 154
    Why Spy?
  9. Feature106-111
    Wintering Heights
  10. Feature117, 119-120
    Lucien Clergue
  11. Feature124, 157, 159-160
    Minimum Headroom
  12. Interview127, 155-156
    20 Questions: Harold Washington
  13. Pictorial128-135
    The Year in Sex
  14. Feature158
    The Bucks Start Here
The Playboy Masthead.
About Playboy
Who We Are
About Playboy Playboy Investor Information
Support
Get Help
Customer Service & FAQs Contact Us
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Your Privacy Rights Complaints Policy California Privacy Statement 18 U.S.C & 2257 Statement
Biometric Data Privacy and Retention Policy DMCA Policy Accessibility Statement Community Guidelines

© 2025 Playboy.com, Inc. All rights reserved.

By entering this site you swear that you are of legal age in your area to view adult material and that you wish to view such material.