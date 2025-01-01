Playboy Magazine
Vol. 35, no. 5 – May, 1988

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview57-58, 62-63, 65, 68-74
    Playboy Interview: Don King
  2. Feature76-78, 86, 169-172
    Slow, Slow Burn
  3. Pictorial81-82, 84
    Star Treat
  4. Feature88, 144, 164-168
    The Fitness Myth
  5. Feature92, 100, 152-156
    High Noon at G. M.
  6. Feature101-103, 168
    Scar Strangled Banger
  7. Pictorial104, 110-112, 152
    Diana Lee, Miss May, 1988
  8. Feature116, 161-163
    A Small Matter of Consumer Protection
  9. Interview119, 142
    20 Questions: Teri Garr
  10. Pictorial134, 137-138
    Kathy Goes Hollywood
  11. Feature145-151
    The Year in Movies
