Playboy Magazine
Vol. 35, no. 6 – June, 1988

Contents for this Issue:

  1. Interview63-67, 73-75, 172, 174-175
    Playboy Interview: Chevy Chase
  2. Feature76, 78, 98, 166-170, 172
    Late Night
  3. Feature81-82, 85-86, 140
    Mondo Phoebe
  4. Feature88-91, 157
    The Composite Candidate
  5. Feature92-93, 95-96
    Swimsuits '88
  6. Pictorial100, 102, 106-108
    Emily Arth, Miss June, 1988
  7. Feature113, 144-145, 147-148, 150, 153-155
    Vietnam • Love • Story
  8. Feature114-115, 158-160
    Disc, Dat and the Other Things
  9. Feature116, 118, 142
    Rules of the Game
  10. Feature120, 161-166
    Retooling the Hit Factory
  11. Pictorial122-123, 125, 128, 131, 140
    India Allen, Miss Playmate of the Year, 1988
  12. Interview135-137
    20 Questions: Theresa Russell
