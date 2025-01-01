Vol. 35, no. 7 – July, 1988
Contents for this Issue:
- Interview65-67, 70, 74-78Playboy Interview: Paul Hogan
- Feature80, 82, 156, 158-159What Makes Jesse Run?
- Pictorial85-86, 91Skinsuits
- Feature96, 99, 122, 162, 165, 167-168, 170, 172Oh, Bury Me Not...at Clinique La Prairie
- Pictorial109-110, 113-116Terri Lynn Doss, Miss July, 1988
- Interview129, 146, 148, 15020 Questions: Judge Reinhold
- Feature130, 142, 172-176, 178, 180, 182, 184-186, 188, 190Run, Sally, Run
- Pictorial133-140Hong Kong Sizzles with World-Class Beauties